Israel Adesanya reveals plan for September return to UFC, eyes grudge fight rematch

Former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya expects to return to action as soon as September, and only wants to fight fellow ex-gold holder, Sean Strickland in his comeback.

Adesanya, who fell to his third straight loss earlier this year, would drop a second round knockout defeat against incoming UFC Paris main event star, Nassourdine Imavov.

And taking the time since to focus on preparing his teammates for battle, Adesanya has been a strong link in the camp of Kai Kara-France, who challenges for flyweight gold this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 317.

Sharing a distinct rivalry dating back years with fellow former champion, Strickland, Adesanya and the outspoken former have a lot of work to do if they’re to land themselves another go around for the middleweight crown.

Himself out of action since earlier this annum, Strickland turned in a lacklustre performance en route to a one-sided rematch loss to Dricus du Plessis over the course of five rounds.

And as far as City Kickboxing star, Adesanya is concerned, a re-run with Strickland makes the most sense for his return to action.

Israel Adesanya outlines plans for UFC return

Particularly if that comeback can come as soon as September of this year, too.

“Most likely September, October… the division’s kind of stagnant,” Israel Adesanya told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned of his planned return to the UFC. “[Sean Strickland] is the only one I want, but he hasn’t responded.”

Headlining against Strickland back at UFC 293, Adesanya saw his second reign as middleweight champion come to an immediate end, in a shocking upset loss to the Xtreme Couture staple.

Seeing a run of three straight losses begin on that night ‘Downunder’, Adesanya then went on to successfully challenge for the belt once more in a submission loss to another common-rival, du Plessis.