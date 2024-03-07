Sean O’Malley heckled by crowd during UFC 299 presser, blasts arch rival Chito Vera: ‘He’s a piñata’

Remaining supremely confident of landing his first successful bantamweight title defense this weekend at UFC 299, Sean O’Malley branded incoming foe, Marlon Vera a “piñata” ahead of their championship rematch – receiving his fair share of boos and heckles to boot during tonight’s pre-fight press conference.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight titleholder, is slated to make his return to the Octagon this weekend in Miami, Florida – taking on former opponent, Vera in a championship grudge fight atop UFC 299 in the ‘Sunshine State’.

Attempting to avenge his first promotional loss, Montana native, Sean O’Malley dropped his perfect professional record in first round ground strikes TKO loss to the Ecuadorian back in 2020 during the duo’s initial rise through the bantamweight ranks.

Sean O’Malley takes aim at Chito Vera during UFC 299 presser

And sharing the stage with the Chone native tonight ahead of their grudge clash at the Kaseya Center in Miami, O’Malley attempted to jab at Vera, calling him a “piñata” as well as hitting out at former foe, Petr Yan – and likely next title challenger, Merab Dvalishvili – who is also set to serve as the official backup fighter to this weekend’s main event clash.

Facing off with Vera to close out the night’s press event in Miami – O’Malley, sporting a green shimmering robe – of sorts, shared an intense face-off with the soel fighter to beat him, with security and UFC officials keeping a close eye on their coming together.

UFC 299 takes place this weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida – with the undisputed bantamweight title fight between O’Malley and Vera slated to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-main event, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier takes on surging Nimes native, Benoit Saint-Denis in a five round clash, however, speculation has been rife regarding the Frenchman’s condition, with fans appearing to spot a potential staph infection on the contender’s forehead ahead of fight night.

