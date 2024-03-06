Official – Merab Dvalishvili set to serve as backup for UFC 299 title fight headliner, already cutting weight

Surging bantamweight challenger, Merab Dvalishvili will officially serve as the backup fighter to this weekend’s UFC 299 headliner between Sean O’Malley, and Marlon Vera – with the divisional crown on the line atop the pay-per-view card in Miami, Florida.

Dvalishvili, the current number one ranked bantamweight contender, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 298 just last month in a title-eliminator against former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo, turning in a dominant win over the Olympic gold medalist to extend his unbeaten winning spree to a whopping 10 straight fights.

Merab Dvalishvili will serve as backup to UFC 299 main event

And staking his claim for a championship tangle against either current champion, O’Malley or incoming title challenger, Vera come the conclusion of UFC 299 this weekend in ‘The Sunshine State’ – in the eventuality that his services are required, Tbilisi native, Dvalishvili will serve as the official backup fighter to this weekend’s main event bout.

“Booked @MerabDvalishvil is headed to Miami tmrw for #UFC299 as the official title fight back up,” Merab Dvalishvili’s management firm, KOReps posted on their official X account. “Let’s make it a pink panty night! #MiamiMerab”

Backed as a surefire title challenger in the future, Dvalishvili had previously landed wins over the likes of former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, as well as an impressive come-from-behind win over former title chaser, Marlon Moraes in standout performances – as well as a decision success against former featherweight kingpin and Hall of Fame inductee, Jose Aldo during his current winning run.

UFC 299 takes place on March 9. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, with an undisputed bantamweight championship fight between undisputed champion, Sean O’Malley, and Ecuadorian challenger, Marlon Vera slated to take main event honors currently.

The co-headlining slot welcomes the return of former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier in a five round clash with surging French finisher, Benoit Saint-Denis to boot – as part of a heralded main card.

