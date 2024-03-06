Joe Rogan joins Daniel Cormier as commentary team set for massive UFC 299 title fight in Florida

Returning for his second consecutive pay-per-view card of the year, veteran color-commenator, Joe Rogan will be joined in a three-man booth for the first time this year by Hall of Fame inductee and former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier – with the duo calling the action at UFC 299 alongside play-by-play lead, Jon Anik,

Returning to flagship duty last month in Anaheim, California, Rogan was joined by the above-mentioned Anik and former undisputed middleweight champion, and Hall of Fame star, MIchael Bisping – who replaced Cormier, with the trio watching on as Ilia Topuria snatched featherweight gold from dominant kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski.

And ahead of UFC 299 this weekend, MMA Junkie have revealed Joe Rogan will be joined in the commentary booth by usual suspects, Anik, and the returning Cormier to call the action in ‘The Sunshine State’.

Joe Rogan joins Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik at UFC 299

Headlining the flagship card is an undisputed bantamweight title fight between divisional champion, Sean O’Malley – and incoming title challenger, Ecuadorian favorite, Marlon Vera in a title rematch. Surging divisional contender, Merab Dvalishvili was also confirmed as the official backup fighter to this weekend’s main event to boot.

As far as desk duties go – former light heavyweight and middleweight title challenger, Chael Sonnen joins light heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith, and veteran boxing coach, Teddy Atlas.

Returning to schedule, fan-favorite roving reporter, Megan Olivi returns and takes duty to provide updates and real-time interviews with athletes and personalities during and post-fight and card. Furthermore, veteran Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer joins the broadcast for UFC 299 this weekend.

Also set to feature on the heralded card at the Kaseya Center is a high-stakes lightweight co-main event – scheduled to take place over the course of five rounds, with former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier taking on the surging French contender, Benoit Saint-Denis.

Former undisputed champions, Petr Yan and Rafael dos Anjos also return on the card – taking on contenders, Song Yadong, and Mateusz Gamrot respectively.

