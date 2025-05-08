Report – Cody Garbrandt books return fight against Raoni Barcelos for UFC Atlanta card next month

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt is set for his return to action next month at UFC Fight Night Atlanta, booking a showdown with Brazilian stalwart, Raoni Barcelos on June 14.

Garbrandt, a former undisputed bantamweight kingpin, has been sidelined since he featured in the opening preliminary bout of the night at UFC 300 last year.

And seeing his winning spree halted, the Ohio striker dropped a third round rear-naked choke submission loss against former flyweight titleholder, Deiveson Figueriedo.

Cody Garbrandt books return fight with Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta

As for Barcelos, the veteran sprung a massive upset last time around, handed the highly-touted, Payton Talbott his first promotional loss in an impressive decision win at UFC 311 at the beginning of the annum.

News of Cody Garbrandt’s return fight against Raoni Barcelos was first relayed by Barcelos himself on social media.

Prior to his defeat against Brazilian star, Figueiredo, Garbrandt turned in a pair of back-to-back wins over both Brian Kelleher, landing a first round knockout in that pairing, after besting Trevin Jones over the course of three rounds in a unanimous decision success.

Winning the undisputed bantamweight belt back in 2016 in a heralded performance, Garbrandt bested former two-time gold holder, Dominick Cruz with an impressive unanimous judging success.

During his lengthy stay in the promotion, Barcelos has turned in notable other victories over the likes of Said Nurmagomedov, Chris Gutierrez, and Kurt Holobaugh to name a few.

UFC Fight Night Atalanta takes place on June 14. from Georgia, with former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman returning in a pairing with the streaking finisher, Joaquin Buckley.