Kamaru Usman set for return fight against Joaquin Buckley in UFC Atlanta headliner in June

ByRoss Markey
Kamaru Usman set for return fight against Joaquin Buckley in UFC Atlanta headliner in June

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman is set for his first Octagon outing since 2023, as he books a main event clash against the streaking Joaquin Buckley on June 14. at UFC Fight Night Atlanta in the promotion’s return to Georgia.

Usman, the current number four ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he fought the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 on short-notice, suffering a controversial majority decision loss against the Chechen in a short-notice middleweight divisional loss.

Kamaru Usman books return fight against Joaquin Buckley

As for the Buckley, the streaking St. Louis native most recently headlined UFC Tampa at the end of December last year, stopping common-foe, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington in a third round doctor’s stoppage victory in their grudge match.

gettyimages 1748844277 612x612 1

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the pairing of Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley during an Instagram Live stream tonight on social media.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria Thinks Conor McGregor’s Comeback Is All About the Exit: ‘Try to Get a Win, Then Retire’

In the midst of a disappointing run of three straight losses, Auchi native, Usman had dropped back-to-back rematch and subsequent rubber match defeats to former champion, Leon Edwards before his contentious loss against the undefeated, Chimaev.

Kamaru Usman's legacy ripped by arch UFC rival: 'He was the coward champion'

During his welterweight pomp, the former pound-for-pound number one had turned in an impressive run of consecutive title defenses.

Winning the crown against former champion, Tyron Woodley, Usman would twice beat both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in stoppage wins, in between another knockout win over former training partner, Gilbert Burns.

READ MORE:  Kayla Harrison Embraces Julianna Peña’s Verbal Onslaught Ahead of UFC 316 Showdown: 'The More She Talks the More Fans I Get'

During his rise to the number six rank at the welterweight limit, Buckley has turned in consecutive victories over the likes of Covington, former title challenger, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Alex Morono, and Andre Fialho.

Joaquin Buckley considered for UFC 315 title fight with Belal Muhammad: 'He almost got it'

UFC Fight Night Atlanta takes place on June 14. in Georgia, with Kamaru Usman’s return against Joaquin Buckley set to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-main event, former two-time strawweight queen, Rose Namajunas returns in a flyweight fight against Miranda Maverick.

READ MORE:  Video: When a UFC Champion Challenges Martial Artists - Jiří Procházka Brings Czech Samurai Philosopher Wisdom

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts