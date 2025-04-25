Kamaru Usman set for return fight against Joaquin Buckley in UFC Atlanta headliner in June

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman is set for his first Octagon outing since 2023, as he books a main event clash against the streaking Joaquin Buckley on June 14. at UFC Fight Night Atlanta in the promotion’s return to Georgia.

Usman, the current number four ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he fought the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 on short-notice, suffering a controversial majority decision loss against the Chechen in a short-notice middleweight divisional loss.

Kamaru Usman books return fight against Joaquin Buckley

As for the Buckley, the streaking St. Louis native most recently headlined UFC Tampa at the end of December last year, stopping common-foe, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington in a third round doctor’s stoppage victory in their grudge match.

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the pairing of Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley during an Instagram Live stream tonight on social media.

In the midst of a disappointing run of three straight losses, Auchi native, Usman had dropped back-to-back rematch and subsequent rubber match defeats to former champion, Leon Edwards before his contentious loss against the undefeated, Chimaev.

During his welterweight pomp, the former pound-for-pound number one had turned in an impressive run of consecutive title defenses.

Winning the crown against former champion, Tyron Woodley, Usman would twice beat both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in stoppage wins, in between another knockout win over former training partner, Gilbert Burns.

During his rise to the number six rank at the welterweight limit, Buckley has turned in consecutive victories over the likes of Covington, former title challenger, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Alex Morono, and Andre Fialho.

UFC Fight Night Atlanta takes place on June 14. in Georgia, with Kamaru Usman’s return against Joaquin Buckley set to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-main event, former two-time strawweight queen, Rose Namajunas returns in a flyweight fight against Miranda Maverick.