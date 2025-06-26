Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling Booked For UFC Shanghai

Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling have been added to the co-main event of UFC Fight Night in Shanghai on August 23.

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

Ortega, currently ranked No. 7 in the division, is a two-time title challenger known for his slick Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and ability to finish fights on the ground, with notable wins over fighters like Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson, and Yair Rodriguez. Sterling, a former UFC bantamweight champion, moved up to featherweight after losing his title to Sean O’Malley. He is recognized for his blend of wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Brian Ortega enters the fight with a recent record of 1-3 in his last four appearances, having lost to top featherweights Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski in title bouts. Sterling’s move to featherweight began with a win over Calvin Kattar, but he suffered a setback with a loss to Movsar Evloev. Both fighters are looking to reestablish themselves as title contenders in a new or familiar division.

The stakes for this bout are significant. For Ortega, it represents another opportunity to stay relevant in the featherweight title picture, while Sterling seeks to prove he can be a contender in a higher weight class. Their styles suggest a competitive matchup: Ortega is a dangerous submission specialist with improved striking, while Sterling is known for his wrestling pressure and ability to mix grappling with effective striking. The fight is expected to be a key test for both as they attempt to climb the rankings and position themselves for another shot at championship gold.