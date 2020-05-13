REPORT | Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Is Currently In A Coma

Spread the word!













Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently in a coma according to reports coming out of Russia. The report from the Sport Express claims Abdulmanap is in a coma in a Moscow based military hospital and his condition is considered to be critical. Russia Today has since corroborated the story – they wrote.

“Abdulmanap is in a bad condition, he’s in Moscow and in a coma. They didn’t treat him properly in Dagestan, and some complications arose. They flew him to Moscow, where he is now in a military hospital. He’s on his own there, they won’t allow family (to visit)”.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Had A Health Scare Last Month

The 57-year-old was originally taken to hospital late last month due to a suspected case of pneumonia. Dagestan sports commentator Ramazan Rabadanov, a friend of Nurmagomedov broke the news on social media.

“Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains,” he said. “He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes.”

Just a few days later and Abdulmanap eased fears by telling the media he is feeling fine despite reports to the contrary. As of right now, no-one from the Nurmagomedov family has spoken out to update the public about Abdulmanap’s medical condition.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is well on his way to becoming the most dominant 155lb champion in UFC history. The undefeated Russian already holds high profile wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Rafael Dos Anjos. While he primarily bases his camps at the American Kickboxing Academy in California his father Abdulmanap is very much an integral part of the team.

Everyone at LowKickMMA sends our well wishes Abdulmanp Nurmagomeodov.