Justin Wetzell Delivers Dominant Decision Win Over Mando Gutierrez – PFL 6 Highlights

Justin Wetzell punched his ticket to the PFL World Tournament bantamweight final with a dominant showing against Mando Gutierrez in Wichita, Kansas.

Wetzell spent the majority of the opening round in complete control, securing a takedown against the fence and holding Gutierrez on the mat throughout the first five minutes. That trend continued in the second stanza as Wetzell immediately shot in for a takedown and got exactly that, pinning his opponent between the fence and the mat once again.

Gutierrez fished for a rear-naked choke, but Wetzell popped his head out and quickly attempted his own submission, narrowly locking in a straight armbar. Gutierrez ultimately survived, but that’s about all he could do. With 45 seconds to go, the referee called for a stand-up, but Wetzell put Gutierrez back on the canvas almost immediately, holding top control through the end of the round.

It was more of the same in the third and final round, as Wetzell scored another takedown and kept his opponent grounded for the final five minutes. Gutierrez did attempt a hail mary guillotine choke, but Wetzell defended with ease, securing himself a decisive decision victory on the scorecards.

Official Result: Justin Wetzell def. Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Check Out Highlights From Justin Wetzell vs. Mando Gutierrez at PFL 6: