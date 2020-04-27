Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov ‘Feeling Fine’ After Pneumonia Scare

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abulmanap Nurmagmedov says he is “feeling fine” despite reports he had been hospitalized due to pneumonia.

Dagestan sports commentator Ramazan Rabadanov broke the news on Instagram late last week. Alongside a picture of himself and the senior Nurmagomedov, he wrote.

“(He) almost managed to build a park, took out the trash, planted an alley from new trees, put beautiful benches along the roads, and yesterday didn’t come to the park,” Rabadanov wrote “Hopefully the pneumonia doesn’t catch my friend and he comes to the park again.”

“Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains,” he said. “He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes.” (translation via RT).

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people were understandably concerned to hear Nurmagomedov was suffering from pneumonia. However, the father of lightweight champion Khabib has now moved to ease fears after days of speculation about his well being. “I feel fine, everything is well,” he told TASS (translation via RT).

Everyone at LowKickMMA sends our well wishes to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov