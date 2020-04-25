Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Reportedly Hospitalized With Flu, Pneumonia

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap has reportedly been hospitalized with the flu and pneumonia.

That’s according to Dagestan sports commentator Ramazan Rabadanov who posted about the news on Instagram with a picture of himself and the senior Nurmagomedov.

(He) almost managed to build a park, took out the trash, planted an alley from new trees, put beautiful benches along the roads, and yesterday didn’t come to the park,” Rabadanov wrote (translation via RT). “Hopefully the pneumonia doesn’t catch my friend and he comes to the park again.”

Fortunately, Abdulmanap — who also serves as Nurmagomedov’s coach — has not contracted the coronavirus as Rabadanov later spoke with Championat.com. However, he does have the flu and nobody is allowed to visit him as of now, including Khabib.

“Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains,” he said. “He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes.”

Hopefully Nurmagomedov and everyone close to him have a speedy and full recovery.