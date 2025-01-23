Renato Moicano reveals sizeable payday for short notice fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Off the back of his day notice title fight at UFC 311, Renato Moicano has revealed he earned $900,000 in his return to action against pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev — despite his dominant opening round loss.

Moicano, who replaced an injury-stricken, Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 over the course of last weekend, headlined the promotion’s return to California in a short-notice championship fight against Makhachev on just one day notice at the Intuit Dome.

And dropping a one-sided opening round D’Arce choke submission loss to the Russian — in disclosed paydays released by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), Moicano pocketed $250,000 for drafting in on short-notice.

Renato Moicano teases sizeable payday for UFC 311 return title fight

Initially scheduled to return to action on the main card against Iranian-born veteran, Beneil Dariush, Moicano was pulled from the clash in favor of a fight with Makhachev, and revealed today he earned in the region of $900,000 to take on the Russian in Inglewood.

🤯🤑 Renato Moicano reveals that he made over $900,000 for Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 311.



Money Moicano needs more 😎 pic.twitter.com/rg3ZzT62Yo — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) January 23, 2025

Welcoming a potential return to action later this year in a long-standing grudge match with surging Liverpool grappler, Paddy Pimblett, Moicano ripped the former Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder as a “brat motherf*cker”.

“Yeah, yeah, and that’s fair, you know, that’s fair, but… But let me tell you something, brother, it’s unbelievable,” Renato Moicano told. “Paddy Pimblett is unbelievable. He never beat anybody that is good on the octagon. UFC always favor him for a reason, you know. He has millions of followers. That’s a spoiled brat motherf*cker, you know? They [the UFC] give him everything that he needs.

“He never took a fight on short notice, never,” Renato Moicano explained. “He never did. And he never will, because he doesn’t need. He has the silver spoon. They’re going to feed him the best matchups. They’re going to do everything that is good for him. Yeah, fair play. That’s not my business. I’m just calling out. And to be fair, I did tap pretty fast. So he might be right on that one. But let me tell you something, if I fight Paddy Pimblet, I will finish him in the first round just for this disrespect.”