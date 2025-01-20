Renato Moicano RIPS Paddy Pimblett after mocking UFC 311 loss: ‘That’s a spoiled brat motherf*cker’

Renato Moicano has gone scorched earth on long-time enemy, Paddy Pimblett off the back of his submission loss at UFC 311 — after the Liverpool grappler mocked his D’Arce choke loss to current lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev on just one day’s notice.

Moicano, who was initially scheduled to make his return to action in a main card clash with fellow lightweight mainstay, Beneil Dariush, was drafted into a main event title charge against pound-for-pound number one on Friday.

Replacing would-be main event fighter, Arman Tsarukyan, Brazilian fan-favorite, Moicano took on Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight crown — dropping a rather dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission defeat, as the Russian became the most profilic lightweight champion in the history of the UFC.

And claiming he is receiving flak from a host of other fighters — including spectators in his native Brazil, Renato Moicano was engaged in a verbal spat with long-time foe, Pimblett on social media platform, X this week — with the Liverpool star claiming he would choke him out if they ever share the Octagon in the future.

“I’m not talking sh*t Renato (Moicano),” Paddy Pimblett posted on his official X account. “I’m talking facts u tapped after like 2 seconds like a b*tch only chance you’ll ever get to be a @ufc world champ & u quit like an absolute sausage! I’d make u quit just like Islam (Makhachev) did you.”

I won’t need judges for you they’ll have the night off if we fight just make sure you don’t tap when I choke u,” Paddy Pimblett posted in a follow up tweet.

Renato Moicano rips into Paddy Pimblett amid disrespect after UFC 311 loss

And speaking with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned tonight, Brasilia native, Moicano claimed he would chase a fight with Pimblett next in his return to the Octagon — claiming he would finish the former in the very first round, before hitting out at him for mocking his performance against Makhachev.

“Yeah, yeah, and that’s fair, you know, that’s fair, but… But let me tell you something, brother, it’s unbelievable,” Renato Moicano told. “Paddy Pimblett is unbelievable. He never beat anybody that is good on the octagon. UFC always favor him for a reason, you know. He has millions of followers. That’s a spoiled brat motherf*cker, you know? They [the UFC] give him everything that he needs.

“He never took a fight on short notice, never,” Renato Moicano explained. “He never did. And he never will, because he doesn’t need. He has the silver spoon. They’re going to feed him the best matchups. They’re going to do everything that is good for him. Yeah, fair play. That’s not my business. I’m just calling out. And to be fair, I did tap pretty fast. So he might be right on that one. But let me tell you something, if I fight Paddy Pimblet, I will finish him in the first round just for this disrespect.”