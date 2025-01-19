UFC 311 disclosed fight purses: Fans shocked by minuscule payday for Islam Makhachev

Overnight, disclosed fight purses for UFC 311 were revealed by the California State Athletic (CSAC) — with fans furious regarding a $200,000 flat fight purse for undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Headlining last night’s return to Inglewood, undisputed champion, Makhachev became the first fighter in weight class antiquity to land four consecutive title defenses successfully, stopping short-notice replacement, Renato Moicano with a timely D’Arce choke in the opening round.

Initially scheduled to take the headliner with former-foe, Arman Tsarukyan, pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev, however, withdrew from the slated rematch clash after suffering an unspecified back injury whilst cutting weight in the early hours of Friday morning.

And disclosing fight purses overnight for the entire UFC 311 participants, fans were left shocked after it was revealed lightweight kingpin, Makhachev received a flat $200,000 payday for his outing.

Below, find all the disclosed fighter payouts from the UFC 311 card

Islam Makhachev $200,000 (No Win Bonus) def. Renato Moicano $250,000

Merab Dvalishvili $500,000 (No Win Bonus) def. Umar Nurmagomedov $100,000

Jiří Procházka $250,000 ($200,000 Show, $50,000 Win) def. Jamahal Hill $200,000

Jailton Almeida $220,000 ($110,000 Show, $110,000 Win) def. Serghei Spivac $100,000

Reinier de Ridder $210,000 ($105,000 Show, $105,000 Win) def. Kevin Holland $250,000

Raoni Barcelos $96,000 ($48,000 Show, $48,000 Win) def. Payton Talbott $43,000

Bodgan Guskov $86,000 ($43,000 Show, $43,000 Win) def. Billy Elekana $12,000

Azamat Bekoev $24,000 ($12,000 Show, $12,000 Win) def. Zach Reese $30,000

Grant Dawson $212,000 ($106,000 Show, $106,000 Win) def. Diego Ferreira $100,000

Ailin Perez $72,000 ($36,000 Show/$36,000 Win) def. Karol Rosa $75,000

Muin Gafurov $28,000 ($12,000 Show, $12,000 Win) def. Rinya Nakamura $28,000

Benardo Sopaj $24,000 ($12,000 Show, $12,000 Win) def. Ricky Turcios $28,000

Tagir Ulanbekov $72,000 ($36,000 Show, $36,000 Win) def. Clayton Carpenter $28,000