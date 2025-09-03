Rampage Jackson Fires Back at MMA Guru Over Racism in Raja Jackson Wrestling Incident

Quinton Rampage Jackson has publicly challenged the online commentator known as MMA Guru after the latter criticized Jackson’s response to his son Raja Jackson’s assault on wrestler Syko Stu. The conflict stems from differing interpretations of the incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles and accusations of racial bias in MMA Guru’s commentary.

Raja Jackson Wrestling Incident

On August 23, 2025, Raja Jackson entered the ring during a live-streamed match and body‐slammed Syko Stu, rendering him unconscious before delivering over a dozen follow‐up punches to the wrestler’s head. The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition while Raja faced potential legal consequences.

In the days that followed, Rampage Jackson issued statements addressing both the violence and the public reaction, offering sympathies to Syko Stu’s family and defending his son’s initial reaction as a misunderstanding born from a wrestling gimmick.

MMA Guru and Rampage Jackson

MMA Guru, a YouTube commentator with a significant following, described Raja’s actions as those of a “dumb animal with no impulse control” and framed them solely as criminal behavior, dismissing any context of self‐defense or confusion over wrestling choreography.

Rampage perceived these remarks as tinged with racial stereotyping. During a livestream on the Kick platform, Jackson accused MMA Guru of injecting race into the debate, stating that the commentator’s choice of language and repetitive emphasis on Raja’s background amounted to racism.

Rampage then delivered a longer statement on social media, directly addressing MMA Guru’s critique and anticipating legal action for defamation of character. He said:

“I got people like MMA Guru telling me to stop streaming, and he’s trying to dig up the past and he’s opened himself up to defamation of character. He’s a fuc–ing idiot. He looks like he has insecurity problems. Wearing the same little beanie all the time. You can tell he got small dick energy. You can tell people like that they hate themselves, and he loves the sport of MMA, but he’s hating on us coz he can’t do what we can do.”

Rampage emphasized that while social media allows for open critique, it also carries responsibility, and he believes MMA Guru crossed the line into personal attack rather than fair analysis.

MMA Guru’s initial remarks drew support from viewers who prioritize objective condemnation of violence, whereas Jackson’s defense has resonated with those concerned about racial double standards in sports commentary. Both sides have leveraged social media platforms to mobilize their audiences.

Legal experts suggest that proving defamation against a public figure requires demonstrating false statements made with actual malice. Rampage’s threat to pursue legal action may serve more as a deterrent against further personal attacks rather than a formal lawsuit. Meanwhile, MMA Guru has responded by doubling down on his characterization of Raja’s actions as criminal, dismissing allegations of racism as an attempt to deflect from the seriousness of the assault.