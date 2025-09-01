Wrestler Syko Stu Released from Hospital Following Attack by Raja Jackson – Shares Statement

Independent wrestler Stuart Smith, known professionally as Syko Stu, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and is now recovering at home following a violent attack during a wrestling event in Los Angeles. The incident occurred on August 23, 2025, at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event and resulted in Smith suffering serious injuries that required a week-long hospital stay.

Smith, Syko Stu, sustained a severe head injury and was unconscious when he arrived at the emergency room. His injuries included trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, resulting in the loss of several teeth. The statement released on Smith’s Facebook page confirmed that he faces “a long road of recovery ahead” but remains “in good spirits despite everything he has been through”.

The attack was perpetrated by Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. During what was initially planned as a scripted wrestling segment, Raja Jackson entered the ring and body-slammed Smith before repeatedly punching him in the head while Smith lay motionless. The incident was broadcast live on the streaming platform Kick, and other wrestlers intervened to stop the assault.

Syko Stu Statement

“Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting. He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER. His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth. He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way—whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. With love and respect, Contessa Patterson & Stuart Smith (aka SykoStu)”

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation immediately following the incident. According to wrestler Douglas Malo, who helped stop the attack, charges are expected to be filed against Raja Jackson in the coming days. Malo stated during a podcast appearance that he spoke with a detective on the case who indicated “the state is going to pick it up” due to the evidence available.

The assault began with an earlier altercation outside the venue where Syko Stu had struck Jackson with a beer can during what appeared to be a planned confrontation for the show. Although the two seemed to reconcile, Jackson was reportedly told he could get his “payback” in the ring. However, what was intended as a scripted wrestling spot escalated into what KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy called “a selfish, irresponsible act of violence”.

Industry Fallout

The incident has had significant consequences for KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, which is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and Reno “Black Pearl” Anoa’i. WWE severed its ties with the promotion, removing it from the WWE ID talent development program that was established in October 2024. The program was designed to create a pipeline for independent wrestlers to reach WWE, and KnokX Pro was one of the original partners announced.

The wrestling school is reportedly experiencing a mass exodus of students, with wrestler Douglas Malo describing that “students are dropping like flies.” Reports indicate that Rikishi, who was out of town during the incident, is planning a complete overhaul of the academy’s operations.

Community Support

Smith’s wife, Contessa Patterson, established a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses and lost income. The fundraiser has raised over $200,000 to support Smith’s recovery. Patterson noted that Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling to help manage his post-traumatic stress disorder.

The statement released upon Smith’s hospital discharge expressed gratitude for the community support: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way – whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express”.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson publicly condemned his son’s actions, stating he did “not support my son’s actions AT ALL” and noting that Raja had suffered a concussion from sparring just days before the incident. The elder Jackson characterized the situation as “a work that went wrong” and apologized on behalf of his son.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling community, highlighting issues of safety and supervision in independent wrestling promotions. As Smith continues his recovery at home, the wrestling world awaits developments in the ongoing criminal investigation while the industry grapples with the long-term implications of this unprecedented assault.