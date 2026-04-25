Dominik Humburger Spoils Zebaztian Kadestam’s Big Debut with Brutal Beatdown – Oktagon 87 Highlights

Dominik Humburger spoiled Zebaztian Kadestam’s promotional debut in the Oktagon 87 co-main event on Saturday.

Kadestam came out at a slow, methodical pace in the opening round, but he quickly looked to change that in the second. However, Humburger had other plans, uncorking a stiff jab in the opening minute of the stanza that sat Kadestam down.

Smelling blood in the water, Humburger unleashed a barrage of ground strikes, desperately looking for a finish. Kadestam ultimately survived the onslaught, leading to both fighters resting on the mat with two minutes to go in the round.

With both fighters back on their feet, Kadestam was taking deep breaths as Humburger looked for the knockout shots. Humburger landed a nasty left late in the second, drawing blood from the former ONE Championship titleholder’s right eye.

Knowing he likely needed a finish to walk away with a win, Kadestam put his best foot forward, but it was Humburger who made a statement, dropping the Swede with a stiff right hand near the three-minute mark of the final round. Kadestam popped back up, but he had nothing for Humburger, who continued to tee off through the final horn.

Official Result: Dominik Humburger def. Zebaztian Kadestam via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26).

Check Out Highlights From Dominik Humburger vs. Zebaztian Kadestam at Oktagon 87: