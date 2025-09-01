Rampage Jackson Addresses Son Raja Jackson’s Involvement in KnokX Wrestling Incident

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has broken his silence on Instagram regarding the August 23 incident in which his son, Raja Jackson, allegedly assaulted professional wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith during a livestreamed event at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Sun Valley, California. In a lengthy post, Jackson acknowledged his son’s actions, provided context for what he called a “scripted” interaction that spiraled out of control, and condemned both the violence and the wave of misinformation that followed.

Rampage Jackson Makes a Statement About Raja Jackson

According to video footage of the event, Raja Jackson climbed into the ring while Smith was performing and body-slammed him before unloading more than 20 punches to his head, even after Smith appeared unconscious. KnokX officials described the attack as “reprehensible” and “never should have occurred,” noting that what was intended as a choreographed wrestling segment “transformed into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith”. Smith, a military veteran who has spoken openly about using wrestling to manage post-traumatic stress disorder, was hospitalized with trauma to both jaws, a fractured maxilla, a lacerated lip, and several missing teeth. He was released from the hospital on August 31 and is now home resting.

Jackson’s Instagram statement began with a repudiation of the “low IQ people” he says fell for clickbait, and an admission that “my son took things too far, and I’m pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it!” He went on to explain that the night before the event, Smith struck Raja on the head with a real beer can while Raja was streaming on Kick—an incident Jackson says left his son feeling justified in seeking “get back” during the scheduled spot. “If my son would’ve just went to the police when the beer can incident happened then the whole event could’ve gotten shut down and he could’ve sued,” Jackson wrote, adding that Raja “suffered a concussion from sparring” days earlier and “had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.” Despite his frustration, Jackson emphasized that Raja only entered the ring after being told he could “get his ‘payback’ in the ring,” and that the storyline had been arranged by event organizers.

“This has gone too far,I’m sick of being quiet and letting all the low IQ people fall for clickbait! Yes my son took things too far,and I’m pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it! But if psycho Stu wasn’t drunk and wouldn’t have hit my son over the head with a (real beer can) while he was live streaming on his own stream then Knox wouldn’t have felt like they had to make things right by letting Raja get his “get back” in the ring! If my son would’ve just went to the police when the beer can incident happened then the whole event could’ve gotten shut down and he could’ve sued! But no my son is not as smart as I’d liked for him to be! Now my family and i are getting racist threats because of all the misinformation being posted so content creators can get paid from viewers! People actually think my son just snuck in a ring in front of a live audience and picked psycho Stu up without permission to be there! Get smart people! It was staged! But Raja took it too far! He only shook his hand and accepted psycho Stu’s drunken apology because they said he could get in the storyline! He was told he could “fuck him up” i have witnesses that says this isn’t the 1st time that psycho Stu had done some drunk shit back stage to a fan! Now we have the back story that my son attacked an innocent military vet with PTSD like my son knew everything about the man that came up from behind him and hit him then asked him to sell it! I have other kids to protect,and i don’t take kindly to threats! I’m not scared of prison,or dying for my kids! And calling me names won’t hurt my feelings! My son should face the consequences for going too far,he knows better! That’s why he didn’t tell me anything about the story line. But psycho Stu is lucky i wasn’t there when he hit my son over the head with a beer can the day after he got a concussion from sparring the day before! I wouldn’t have cared if a bunch of pro wrestlers would’ve jumped me.. I’m a father 1st. Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Let’s all learn a lesson,keep your damn hands to yourself. If you get paid to do fake fighting don’t disrespect people that do the shit for real! Now i put myself in this shit! Dm me now!”

Jackson also addressed the wave of racist threats directed at his family following the viral spread of incomplete narratives. “Now my family and i are getting racist threats because of all the misinformation being posted so content creators can get paid from viewers!” he stated, urging the public to “get smart” and understand that the entire sequence was “staged” before Raja escalated his involvement. He added, “Let’s all learn a lesson, keep your damn hands to yourself. If you get paid to do fake fighting don’t disrespect people that do the shit for real!”

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy on August 23 but that Raja Jackson had left before officers arrived. Detectives continue to investigate whether criminal charges will be filed. KnokX Pro Wrestling has pledged full cooperation with investigators and extended apologies to patrons and fans for an incident it described as the worst in its 17-year history.

By publicly acknowledging both the provocation and his son’s misjudgment, Jackson has signaled his intention to let “justice play out” while underscoring his primary concern for Smith’s recovery and his son’s well-being. He concluded with a father’s warning: “My son should face the consequences for going too far, he knows better! That’s why he didn’t tell me anything about the story line. But psycho Stu is lucky i wasn’t there when he hit my son over the head with a beer can … I’m a father first.” His statement closes with an appeal for dialogue: “Dm me now!”