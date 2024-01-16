PFL vs Bellator Supercard Officially Set For February 24 in Riyadh Featuring Four Champion vs. Champion Fights

Event : PFL vs Bellator

: PFL vs Bellator Date : Sat, 24th Feb, 2024

: Sat, 24th Feb, 2024 Location : Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN+ (12.30p.m. ET Prelims | 3p.m. ET Main Card)

The PFL vs Bellator supercard is officially set for February 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh Season.

A few short months after the Professional Fighter League’s blockbuster announcement that it had acquired Bellator MMA, we now know when and where the highly anticipated event featuring PFL champions vs. Bellator champions will go down. According to a report from Ariel Helwani, the event will emanate from the Saudi Arabian capital next month with a slew of exciting fights.

Event Preview

In the main event of the evening, 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira will take on Bellator MMA heavyweight titleholder Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader. In the co-main event, 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay will face Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen in a 185-pound fight.

Also announced for the main card is 2023 PFL featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo who will face Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, and 2023 PFL welterweight champion Magomed Magomedkerimov will square off with Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson.

Rounding out the PFL vs Bellator card will be a series of can’t-miss clashes, including former PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza vs. Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in a heavyweight bout. Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee will go down in a lightweight scrap and fight fans will also be treated to a heavy-hitting affair as Thiago Santos meets Yoel Romero.

Also expected to feature on the card will be the return of women’s boxing ‘GWOAT’ Claressa Shields, and the pro mixed martial arts debut of Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh.

Check out the full PFL vs Bellator fight card below:

PFL vs. Bellator Full Fight Card

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 3 p.m. ET):

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Jason Jackson

Jesus Pinedo vs. Patricio Pitbull

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee

Prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+ at 12:00 p.m. ET):

Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris

Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao

Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira

*As always, the card is subject to change.

PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions takes place on Saturday 24th February, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PPV card will start at 3 p.m. ET. The event starts with the early card that will begin at 12 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 8 p.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. GMT.

Tickets

If you are one of the lucky ones to be in or near the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia or would like to be there on the 24th of February 2024 to see PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions, you will be able to purchase tickets here. VIP ticket packages will also be available here.

Tickets will be available at different prices.