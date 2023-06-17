Former UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero stepped into the main event spotlight at Bellator 297 on Friday night, challenging Vadim Nemkov for the Bellator light heavyweight championship.

Romero earned his opportunity at Bellator gold after scoring back-to-back third-round knockouts against Alex Polizzi and Melvin Manhoef last year. Standing in his way of becoming a champion for the first time in his career is Vadim Nemkov, a 16-2 fighter who has never been dated under the Bellator banner. In fact, Nemkov has not experienced a loss in more than seven years. The protege of heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko looked to keep that streak alive in the Second City.

Vadim Nemkov appeared to be in control throughout the first three rounds, but Romero showed signs of life near the halfway point of the fight, landing some solid strikes that appeared to have the defending champ in danger. Unfortunately, Romero’s moments were few and far between, as Nemkov’s speed dominated the contest. Romero was able to score a takedown in the final minute of the matchup but ultimately failed to do anything with it, leaving the contest in the hands of the judges.

Official Result: Vadim Nemkov def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Check Out Highlights From Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero at Bellator 297 Below:

