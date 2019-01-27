Bellator 214 Live Results

Bellator 214 results are underway as the Viacom-owned promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.



It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, January 26, 2019) will come in the form of Bellator 214. Headlining the card are Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.



Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader meet in a heavyweight bout for the vacant title in the main event.

Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales meet in a featherweight bout in the co-main event.

Jake Hager vs. JW Kiser is next in a heavyweight bout.

Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas is next in a bantamweight bout.

Opening the main card on Paramount Network is Brandon McMahan vs. Adel Altamimi in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Altamimi made short work of his opponent by locking in an ambar in just over a minute to secure the win.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9:00 PM EST)



Vacant Bellator Heavyweight Championship: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader



Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales



Heavyweight: Jake Hager vs. JW Kiser



Bantamweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas



Featherweight: Adel Altamimi def. Brandon McMahan via submission (armbar) at 1:16 of round one



PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com/ 7:00 pm EST)





Thor Skancke def. Jesse Merritt via submission (north-south choke) at 4:26 of round 1.

Jesse Roberts def. A.J. Agazarm by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Weber Almeida def. Odan Chinchilla via TKO (head kick and punches) at 3:04 of round 1.

Art Rivas def. Sean Johnson via TKO (knees and punches) at 4:30 of round 1.

Jay Jay Wilson def. Tyler Beneke via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:31 of round 1.

Ryan Lilley def. James Barnes via head kick KO at 1:03 of round 1.

Craig Plaskett def. Ian Butler via unanimous decision (30-27 x3).

Desmond Torres def. Steve Ramirez via sub (arm-triangle choke) (R1, 4:21)



