Muhammad Ali’s Grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, scores vicious Second-Round KO at PFL Championships

Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, scored another highlight-reel-worthy knockout at the PFL Championships.

Stepping into the Smart Cage for the fifth time, Ali Walsh squared off with undefeated standout Joel Galarza Lopez. From the opening bell, Lopez was forced to hop on his bicycle as Ali Walsh relentlessly pursued him, lighting Lopez up with lightning-fast combinations. To his credit, Lopez managed to land a few solid shots of his own, but in the end, the hand speed of Ali Walsh was too much for Lopez to overcome.

The inevitable finish finally came in the second round when Ali Walsh blasted Lopez with an overhand right. Lopez folded like a lawn chair, eating another right hand followed by a left that finally sent him crashing to the canvas face first.

Official Result: Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Joel Galarza Lopez via KO (strikes) at 1:24 of Round 2.

Is it time for biaggio ali Walsh to go pro?

It was Biaggio Ali Walsh’s sixth-straight win by way of knockout since coming up short in his mixed martial arts debut last year. He now has five finishes inside the PFL Smart Cage with none of them making it beyond the halfway point of the second round.

Thus far, all of his fights have been as an amateur. With his string of impressive knockouts, fans are clamoring for the highly touted prospect to test himself at the pro level.

“There’s so much going on in my mind right now,” Ali Walsh said in a post-fight interview. “I’m still an amateur so I’m still getting used to just everything. To get this kind of experience as an amateur is insane. I’m super blessed and grateful. I don’t know, I’ll sit down with my coach and see what happens. But I’ll definitely announce soon, so everybody will know.”

His brother, Nico Ali Walsh, is a professional boxer and recently suffered his first defeat via a controversial majority decision.