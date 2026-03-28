PFL Pittsburgh: Eblen vs. Battle – Full Results and Highlights

The Professional Fighters League invades The Pitt for a stacked night of fights, including the promotional debut of former UFC standout Bryan Battle.

After losing the middleweight crown to Costello van Steenis in his last outing, Johnny Eblen will look to bounce back when he takes on Battle in the evening’s main event. It will be Battle’s first time competing in MMA since exiting the UFC in 2024 amid a four-fight win streak. However, ‘The Butcher’ added a pair of highlight-reel knockouts to his resume last year under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner.

Also making her Smart Cage debut at PFL Pittsburgh is Ariane da Silva. Under the UFC banner, the ‘Queen of Violence’ went 6-8 and walked away from the promotion having lost her last three. Standing in her way of a return to the win column is Sumiko Inaba.

‘Lady Samurai’ carries with her a solid 8-2 record, her only losses coming against Denise Kielholtz and Dakota Ditcheva.

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

Johnny Eblen vs. Bryan Battle

Impa Kasanganay vs. Dalton Rosta

Ariane da Silva vs. Sumiko Inaba

Julio Arce vs. Alexei Pergande

Lazaro Dayron vs. Jacob Thrall

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET, ESPN app/ESPN Deportes)