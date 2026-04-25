History Made! Lucia Szabová Smashes Leidiane Fernandes to Claim Flyweight Gold – Oktagon 87 Highlights
Lucia Szabová made history at Oktagon 87, handily defeating Leidiane Fernandes to capture the vacant flyweight title.
Fernandes came out strong in the opening round, flexing her ground game and looking for an early upset. However, things started to take a turn in the second as Fernandes was already showing signs of fatigue. That allowed Szabová to control much of the action, backing up the Brazilian and landing some nasty knees in the clinch.
It was more of the same in the third as Szabová really started to take over.
Punishing Fernandes with knees and elbows, Szabová tripped her opponent to the mat and immediately moved into mount. With Szabová raining down shots, Fernandes could do nothing to improve her situation, prompting the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.
Official Result: Lucia Szabová def. Leidiane Fernandes via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:12 of Round 3 to win the Oktagon MMA flyweight world championship.
Szabová is now the first female in promotional history to hold titles in two different divisions simultaneously.