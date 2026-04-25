History Made! Lucia Szabová Smashes Leidiane Fernandes to Claim Flyweight Gold – Oktagon 87 Highlights

Lucia Szabová made history at Oktagon 87, handily defeating Leidiane Fernandes to capture the vacant flyweight title.

Fernandes came out strong in the opening round, flexing her ground game and looking for an early upset. However, things started to take a turn in the second as Fernandes was already showing signs of fatigue. That allowed Szabová to control much of the action, backing up the Brazilian and landing some nasty knees in the clinch.

It was more of the same in the third as Szabová really started to take over.

Punishing Fernandes with knees and elbows, Szabová tripped her opponent to the mat and immediately moved into mount. With Szabová raining down shots, Fernandes could do nothing to improve her situation, prompting the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Lucia Szabová def. Leidiane Fernandes via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:12 of Round 3 to win the Oktagon MMA flyweight world championship.

Szabová is now the first female in promotional history to hold titles in two different divisions simultaneously.

Check Out Highlights From Lucia Szabová vs. Leidiane Fernandes at Oktagon 87:

🇧🇷 Welcome to OKTAGON, Leidiane Fernandes!



She wants to leave Liberec with the vacant flyweight belt #OKTAGON87



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/Iq8lBx0FKL — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

🥷🏼 ‘Silent Killer’ here to make history!



Can Lucia Szabová 🇸🇰 become the first female double champion in OKTAGON history? #OKTAGON87



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/NHlMyoA3lf — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

WOOOOOW!!!! CHAMP-CHAMP!!!



🇸🇰Lucia Szabová (11-0) gana a la brasileña Leidiane Fernandes (7-3) por TKO vía GNP en el tercer asalto y se convierte en la nueva campeona del peso mosca de OKTAGON MMA, ya lo era del peso gallo, necesito verla en la UFC #OKTAGON87 pic.twitter.com/KBiqxKcbG8 — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) April 25, 2026

Holy fucking shit, neskutečný zápas. Szabova v prvním kole přežila obrovské bomby a pak předvedla masakr. Neuvěřitelná práce v klinči a Szabová je Jiří Procházka v ženské verzi 🔥😯#Oktagon87 pic.twitter.com/F3mj4louz9 — Pavel Trbušek (@PTrbusek) April 25, 2026