Bryan Battle Commits ‘Sanctioned Murder’ in Dirty Boxing Return – DBX 4 Highlights

Bryan Battle scored another sub-one-minute KO in his sophomore appearance under the Dirty Boxing banner.

In August, Battle was unceremoniously released by the UFC after failing to make weight for a fight with Nursulton Ruziboev. Since then, ‘The Butcher’ has made a new home in Mike Perry’s boxing promotion, earning an impressive 56-second knockout against Derik de Freitas.

Returning to the ring at DBX 4 on Thursday, Battle once again delivered a highlight-reel offering, putting away BKFC alumn Nick Kohring just 48 seconds into their co-main event clash in Nashville.

Official Result: Bryan Battle def. Nick Kohring via KO at 0:48 of Round 1.

Following the win, Battle delivered an impassioned speech to the live crowd.

“I know I’m in a southern place,” Battle said. “A lot of people here grew up in church, and one of the things I learned growing up in church is that God will never give you more than you can bear. Now, that doesn’t mean you’re not gonna fail. That doesn’t mean you’re not gonna fall flat on your face in front of the entire planet. “But if you have the strength to get back up, if you have the courage to keep on moving, that burden doesn’t get lighter — your legs get stronger. Your back gets bigger. Your shoulders get more broad.”

