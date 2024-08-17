PFL 8 Results and Highlights: Impa Kasanganay and Brent Primus Advance to Finals

By Timothy Wheaton
Impa Kasanganay PFL 8

PFL 8 saw four semifinal matchups go down, two in each of the light heavyweight and lightweight divisions. Four men entered, but only two could reach the final. Now, for light heavyweight and lightweight we have our finalists who will compete for PFL gold, and a million dollars later this year.

PFL 8 2024 Highlights

Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira

Josh Silveira was looking to avenge his prior loss to the division champion Impa Kasanganay. After a wild matchup, it was a back-and-forth affair with each man taking a round, Kasanganay raised his hand and showed why he deserved to compete for PFL gold.

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rob Wilkinson

In the finals, Kasanganay will meet Turkmenistan’s Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov for one million dollars. Yagshimuradov defeated Rob Wilkinson with a series of strikes on the feet, and taking the match via unanimous decision.

Gadzi Rabadanov vs. Michael Dufort

The student of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Gadzi Rabadanov continued his win streak at PFL 8 by earning a TKO victory against Canada’s Michael Dufort.

Brent Primus vs. Clay Collard

Former Bellator champion Brent Primus will meet Rabadanov in the lightweight finals as he was able to defeat the top-ranked Clay Collard by unanimous decision.

PFL 8 2024 Results

Impa Kasanganay Def. Josh Silveira Via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Def. Rob Wilkinson Via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gadzi Rabadanov Def. Michael Dufort Via TKO (Punches) — Round 2 – 1:51

Brent Primus Def. Clay Collard Via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Biaggio Ali Walsh Def. Brian Stapleton Via Knockout (Punch) — Round 1 – 0:55

Danny Sabatello Vs. Lazaro Dayron Ends In Majority Draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Mads Burnell Def. Elvin Espinoza Via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Thad Jean Def. Chris Brown Via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jordan Oliver Def. Braydon Akeo Via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Michelle Montague Def. Marilia Morais Via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) — Round 1 – 1:44

