Denis Goltsov extends KO win streak at PFL 7, set to face Oleg Popov in finals

Russia’s Denis Goltsov has punched his ticket to the PFL heavyweight finals with a first-round knockout of Timothy Johnson. In the finals, he will face Oleg Popov who is on an impressive 17-fight win streak and just coming off of a win against Linton Vassell.

Denis Goltsov vs. Timothy Johnson Highlights

Denis Goltsov and Timothy Johnson were both looking to compete for one million dollars in the final of the PFL. ‘The Russian Bogatyr’ had defeated Linton Vassell and Thiago Santos thus far in 2024 while the US-born Johnson got past Danilo Marques. It only took Goltsov two and a half minutes to put Johnson away with a combination of punches and Ground and Pound from the heavyweight at PFL 7.

The heavyweight Denis Goltsov has a background in Sambo and has earned multiple world and national title in the sport. In 2024 he has won all of his matches by way of KO/TKO. Next, he will face the Russian Oleg Popov.

Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell Highlights

The Russian heavyweight Oleg Popov was able to extend his win streak in MMA to 17 in a row with his recent victory over Linton Vassell at PFL 7. He has remained unbeaten since 2016 and has 2024 wins over Steve Mowry, Davion Franklin, and Vassell. With these wins, he will next compete in the PFL finals against the aforementioned Goltsov.