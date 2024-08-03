Denis Goltsov extends KO win streak at PFL 7, set to face Oleg Popov in finals

ByTimothy Wheaton
Denis Goltsov Oleg Popov PFL

Russia’s Denis Goltsov has punched his ticket to the PFL heavyweight finals with a first-round knockout of Timothy Johnson. In the finals, he will face Oleg Popov who is on an impressive 17-fight win streak and just coming off of a win against Linton Vassell.

Denis Goltsov vs. Timothy Johnson Highlights

Denis Goltsov and Timothy Johnson were both looking to compete for one million dollars in the final of the PFL. ‘The Russian Bogatyr’ had defeated Linton Vassell and Thiago Santos thus far in 2024 while the US-born Johnson got past Danilo Marques. It only took Goltsov two and a half minutes to put Johnson away with a combination of punches and Ground and Pound from the heavyweight at PFL 7.

READ MORE:  Will we get Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov 2? Chael Sonnen has some ideas

The heavyweight Denis Goltsov has a background in Sambo and has earned multiple world and national title in the sport. In 2024 he has won all of his matches by way of KO/TKO. Next, he will face the Russian Oleg Popov.

Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell Highlights

The Russian heavyweight Oleg Popov was able to extend his win streak in MMA to 17 in a row with his recent victory over Linton Vassell at PFL 7. He has remained unbeaten since 2016 and has 2024 wins over Steve Mowry, Davion Franklin, and Vassell. With these wins, he will next compete in the PFL finals against the aforementioned Goltsov.

READ MORE:  UFC Antitrust Lawsuit: Settlement Rejected, Trial Looms in October
READ MORE:  Dakota Ditcheva wins with another first-round knockout, will face Talia Santos in the PFL Finals

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts