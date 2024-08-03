Dakota Ditcheva wins with another first-round knockout, will face Talia Santos in the PFL Finals

‘Dangerous’ Dakota Ditcheva continues her first-round knockout win streak in the PFL. With these wins, she will face former UFC contender Talia Santos in the PFL finals later this year. Last night at PFL 7, both Ditcheva and Santos won their matches but the English Ditcheva did so with an impressive finish.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop Knockout Highlights

The UK-born Dakota Ditcheva was able to the finals of PFL Europe in 2023 with a first-round knockout finish. Once in the main PFL organization in 2024, she has now been able to defeat Lisa Mauldin, Chelsea Hackett, and Jena Bishop all by knockout in the first round.

Last night at PFL 7, she finished the skilled grappler Jena Bishop with a mix of knees, kicks, and punches.

With this win, Dakota Ditcheva will next face Talia Santos.

While speaking in an interview with me last year, the UK-born Dakota Ditcheva discussed her motivation and how she feels as though she does all of this for her mother. With world titles in karate, kickboxing, and Muay Thai Lisa Howarth raised Ditcheva with striking knowledge. Ditcheva explained:

“My striking has all come from my mum. And, even though I’ve got these amazing coaches now that are helping me, the coaches I’ve had along the way have just added and added to my game. All my fundamentals are from my mum. Everything was from her. She’s the woman that’s got me here for sure, and that’s just that skillset, mentally, everything. And, this belt will definitely be for her. She deserves it more than me. Sometimes I feel like I’m, I’m fighting for her, and that’s what motivates me.”

Talia Santos vs. Liz Carmouche Highlights

Also at PFL 7, the former UFC contender Talia Santos faced former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche. Brazil’s Santos was able to defeat Carmouche from bell to bell. Overall in 2024, Santos has defeated Jena Bishop, Ilara Joanne, and Carmouche. With these victories, Santos is set to face Ditcheva in the PFL finals for one million dollars.