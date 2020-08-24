Perennial bantamweight contender, Pedro ‘The Young Punisher’ Munhoz has voiced his displeasure with the judging of his UFC Fight Night Vegas 7 headliner with Frankie Edgar last weekend – calling for an immediate re-run with the future Hall of Famer.

Munhoz and Edgar battled to an extremely entertaining split judging over twenty-five minutes, with bantamweight division newcomer, Edgar – leaving ‘Sin City’ with his first win in three outings. Earning Fight of the Night honours – the Ricardo Almeida and Mark Henry mainstay scored a 48-27 (x2), and a 46-49 split decision win.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the now two-fight skidding Munhoz – called for an immediate rematch with former lightweight titleholder, Edgar – from UFC president, Dana White.

“I’ve always done my talking in the Octagon but this needs to be said. I work too hard to get screwed by poor judges who have no training and even less accountability. Look at the stats and the damage. Look at the 17 of 20 media sites who agreed I won, 7 of which had it 49-46. Tell me how the deciding judge gave round 3 to Frankie (Edgar). He’s a legend, but I won that fight and want a rematch now @danawhite.“

Edgar, who required transportation to a medical facility following the conclusion of the event – was forced to fight off the fence for the majority of the contest. Countering when possible, Edgar landed one-hundred and thirty-five total strikes and secured two successful takedowns – without forcing Munhoz to spend much time on his back. Comparing those stats to Munhoz’s output – the Brazilian landed one-hundred and sixty-six total, pushing the pace on cue for five rounds.

The victory for the Toms River native marked a return to the winner’s enclosure, following a short-notice knockout defeat to perennial contender, Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night Busan in December at 145-pounds. Prior to that, Edgar had dropped a unanimous judging defeat to then division titleholder, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway.

American Top Team trainee, Munhoz has now lost his last two Octagon appearances – with a competitive back-and-forth defeat against incoming bantamweight championship challenger, Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling coming last summer at UFC 238.

Off the back of his close judging success, Edgar detailed his plans to make a bantamweight title run – arriving in the division holding the #8 rank at featherweight before his drop to the weight class.

