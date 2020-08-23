Making good on his eventual bantamweight call, former UFC lightweight best, Frankie Edgar got off to a winning start at his new 135-pound home – taking a close split decision win over #5 ranked challenger, Pedro Munhoz. Snapping a two-fight slide, Toms River native, Edgar took home a 49-46, 48-47, and a 47-48 split judging win.

Gritting out a stern, aggressive, pace-pushing Munhoz for all twenty-five minutes – Mark Henry and Ricardo Almeida student, Edgar countered on cue on his way to success. Eating a massive right-hand, and stiff right calf kick for the majority of the headliner, the ever-present Edgar mixed in some rapid combinations, with two successful takedown shots – to conceivably upset the odds at the UFC Apex. Back in the win-column – the 38-year-old can continue with blueprints for one final push toward champion status which he once held, two divisions higher.

Check out some action packed exchanges from our main event Fight of the Night judging, below!

Frankie by split decision!! So fucking happy for him. pic.twitter.com/EesY9JRiu3 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) August 23, 2020

Split decision for The Answer!! @FrankieEdgar makes a statement in his BW debut 😤 #UFCVegas7 pic.twitter.com/zZJlZ9S9i2 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 23, 2020