Don’t Blink: Derrick Lewis Promises Knockout Chaos in the Main Event

Derrick Lewis has the most knockouts in the history of the UFC, and he expects to keep building on that record in the coming days. During his interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Lewis touched on multiple topics leading into his UFC on ESPN 70 main event matchup against Tallison Teixeira.

The heavyweight landscape in the UFC has made some big shifts recently in the wake of Jon Jones vacating the strap by retiring from MMA and interim champion Tom Aspinall being upgraded to UFC heavyweight champion outright. While Lewis is the number nine-ranked contender fighting the number thirteen-ranked heavyweight on Saturday night in Teixeira, ‘The Black Beast’ could be a strong win or two away from a title shot, considering how many of the higher-ranked contenders Aspinall has already dispatched of.

This seems to hold a certain level of importance to Derrick Lewis, who referenced past bids at heavyweight gold and interim UFC hardware, but wanting a longer build up with a proper camp to prepare for it. After playfully joking about the idea of submitting Tom Aspinall and that all he could do was knock him out if they fought, Lewis said

“Every punch I’m throwing, I’m trying to knock the head off. I’m not trying to waste anything.”

Derrick Lewis on the “Need to fight Tom Aspinall”

Derrick Lewis knows he needs to get things done this weekend at UFC Nashville, but he does have his eyes set on another bid for UFC gold and a showdown with Tom Aspinall, by proxy. When giving his overview of how he sees himself matching up with the current UFC heavyweight kingpin, Lewis stated [via BJ Penn.com],