Alexia Thainara Scores Quick-Fire Submission Victory Over Molly McCann - UFC London Highlights

Alexia Thainara made quick work of ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann in her Octagon debut at UFC London.

With the ground game proving to be McCann’s Achille’s heel in past fights, it didn’t take long for Thainara to take down ‘Meatball’ and get comfortable in the Liverpudlian’s guard. McCann landed some nice elbows from her back, but McCann was no match for the Brazilian on the mat.

With just over a minute to go in the round, Thainara transitioned to McCann’s back and cinched in a rear-naked choke, forcing McCann to tap out in the opening round.

Official Result: Alexia Thainara def. Molly McCann via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of Round 1.

Following the official announcement, McCann announced that she was officially retiring from mixed martial arts, bringing an end to her 12-year career. Inside the Octagon, ‘Meatball’ went 7-7 and 14-8 overall.

check out highlights from Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara at UFC London:

