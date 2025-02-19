Michael Chandler returns in UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett in Miami showdown

Former vacant lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler is set to make his return in a co-main event outing at UFC 314 in April, taking on surging divisional contender, Paddy Pimblett from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Chandler, who most recently snapped a two-year hiatus at UFC 309 back in November at Madison Square Garden, dropped his second loss on the trot, following a unanimous decision defeat to two-fight rival, Charles Oliveira over the course of five rounds in New York City.

As for former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Pimblett, the Liverpool native cracked the lightweight top-15 rankings last summer at UFC 304, dispatching veteran contender, King Green with a stunning triangle submission win in the opening round of their grudge match.

Michael Chandler set to fight Paddy Pimblett in UFC 314 clash

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the return of Michael Chandler in a co-main event clash against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 315 during an Instagram Live session tonight.

Snapping a lengthy hiatus in his return against Oliveira at the tail end of last year, Chandler had previously taken on former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier at the same venue two years prior — suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission loss.

In his most recent win, Chandler would finish promotional alum, Tony Ferguson with a hellacious second round front kick knockout win on the main card of UFC 274.

As for Pimblett, the now-number twelve ranked contender added Green to a list of ever-growing impressive victories in the Octagon, following a prior decision win over common-foe, Ferguson, as well as Jared Gordon, and submissions over Jordan Leavitt, and Kazula Vargas.

UFC 314 takes place on April 12. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida — with a vacant featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes set to take main event honors.