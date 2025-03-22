Molly McCann announces retirement from MMA after submission loss in UFC London return fight

Veteran former Cage Warriors flyweight champion, Molly McCann has announced her retirement from mixed martial arts tonight with immediate effect, off the back of a one-sided opening round submission loss to Brazilian rival, Alexia Thainara on the main card of UFC London.

McCann, a native of Liverpool, suffered her second consecutive loss in tonight’s clash with short-notice foe, Thainara, following a prior decision loss against Bruna Brasil at UFC 304 in the summer of last year in Manchester.

And returning tonight at the flyweight limit, veteran contender, McCann took on short-notice replacement, Tahinara, however, came unstuck in a one-sided opening round rear-naked choke submission loss.

Molly McCann confirms retirement after UFC London loss tonight

Following her loss to the Brazilian, McCann confirmed her decision to retire from mixed martial arts competition with a immediate effect, noting her dissatisfaction with her performances of recent.

“UFC, Dana (White), Hunter (Campbell), Mick (Maynard), f*cking hell all of youse,” Molly McCann said during her Octagon interview. “I started this sport at 24. I walked into that gym with these three boys and I’ve given you all my f*cking heart and soul but tonight with that performance with someone on a week (0:19) notice it’s not good enough.

After her loss at #UFCLondon, Molly McCann called it a career.



Thank you for everything @MeatballMolly! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/huwHKAR6YE — UFC (@ufc) March 22, 2025

I’m not coming in here just for a payday off these,” Molly McCann continued. “The UFC deserves more. I deserve more and you all deserve more. So from this little girl from Norrish Green who’s got to fight in these amazing arenas, thank you so f*cking much. To the little girls at home, look at me, look what I managed to do. Just two hands and two elbows and I had a good go. UFC Europe, UFC PI, the UFC, thank you so much.

“Dana, if you ever need an ambassador to fly around Europe, I’m good on the ale, I can chat with anyone. So thank you and good night UFC. And one last thing, off the f*cking ‘Toffees’.”

During her lengthy Octagon tenure, McCann had turned in notable victories over the likes of Ariane Lipski, Diane Belbita, Luana Carolina, and Hannah Goldy to name a few.