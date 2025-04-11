Paddy Pimblett Next Fight: A Career-Defining Moment at UFC 314

Fans worldwide are eager to witness Paddy Pimblett’s next fight, which could propel him closer to a title shot in the competitive lightweight division. Paddy Pimblett is set to face Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. This highly anticipated lightweight clash will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

What’s at Stake in Paddy Pimblett’s Next Fight?

Paddy Pimblett’s upcoming bout against Michael Chandler represents the biggest test of his career. Chandler, a former Bellator Lightweight Champion and UFC title challenger brings immense experience and knockout power to the Octagon. A win for Pimblett would not only solidify his place among the lightweight elite but also move him within striking distance of a title shot.

Speaking about the fight, Pimblett expressed confidence: “I’ve got one of the best fight IQs out there. Chandler’s got one of the worst. This is my time to show I belong with the best.” Known for his grappling prowess and unshakable self-belief, Pimblett aims to prove his doubters wrong once again.

If victorious in Paddy Pimblett’s next fight, he could find himself facing a top-five opponent next or even challenging for the lightweight title soon after. With his fan-friendly style and magnetic personality, “The Baddy” continues to charm audiences while silencing critics along the way.

Paddy Pimblett has enjoyed an unbeaten run in the UFC, boasting a 6-0 record with impressive wins, including a first-round submission over King Green in his last fight. In contrast, Michael Chandler, a former Bellator champion, has faced tougher competition but holds a 2-4 UFC record. Despite recent struggles, Chandler remains a dangerous opponent with knockout power and vast experience. Their clash at UFC 314 represents a pivotal moment for both fighters as they look to solidify their positions in the lightweight division.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after his victory against King Green in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

As fight night approaches, all eyes will be on Miami to see if Pimblett can rise to the occasion against a seasoned veteran like Chandler. One thing is certain, Paddy Pimblett’s next fight is shaping up to be a must-watch event for MMA fans around the globe.

When is Paddy Pimblett’s Next Fight?

Here’s everything you need to know about Paddy Pimblett’s next fight:

Event: UFC 314

UFC 314 Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Location: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida Main Card Start Time: 10:00 PM ET / 3:00 AM BST (Sunday)

10:00 PM ET / 3:00 AM BST (Sunday) Cage Walks for Pimblett vs. Chandler: Approx. 12:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM BST (Sunday).

The main card also features Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title as the headliner.