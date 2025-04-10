Alexander Volkanovski’s coach isn’t surprised he’s being counted out at UFC 314

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski‘s coach Joe Lopez has given his thoughts on people counting him out ahead of the UFC 314 main event.

For Alexander Volkanovski, Saturday night will serve as a real crossroads moment for him in his mixed martial arts career. He needs to go out there and prove that he still has what it takes to compete with the truly elite fighters at featherweight, and against Diego Lopes in Miami, he’ll get that opportunity.

Some people believe that Alexander Volkanovski is now past his prime, with a lot of his loyal fans being concerned that there’s a decent chance he’ll get knocked out again at the weekend. Others, meanwhile, are choosing to put their faith in him.

Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, there’s no denying that Alexander Volkanovski has a really good chance of claiming the gold at UFC 314. His coach Joe Lopez, meanwhile, isn’t surprised or bothered about him being counted out.

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach isn’t surprised he’s being counted out

“Nah, not at all (surprised),” Lopez told Submission Radio of Volkanovski being counted out. “You’re always as good as your last fight, you know? And he didn’t do too good in his last fight. So obviously he’s going to be the underdog.

“People write him off, but look, we’ve always liked being the underdog and people doubting us right from the beginning, you know. If anything, that just spurs Alex on more and makes him more determined to win.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Alexander Volkanovski is ready for this moment. Diego Lopes, of course, will be in the same position. When there are two generations colliding like this it’s hard not to be fascinated by what’s going to happen, and all we can really hope for at this point is a fight that does both men justice.