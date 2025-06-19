“Fighting in Baku Is Special – I Want to Make My Country Proud” Tofiq Musayev on Home Crowd Energy

Tofiq Musayev is preparing for one of the most significant moments of his MMA career as he makes his UFC debut at UFC on ABC 8 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event, scheduled for June 21, 2025, will see Musayev face Myktybek Orolbai in a lightweight contest. Tofiq Musayev is looking to put on a show for his home nation, Azerbaijan.

Tofiq Musayev Fighting at UFC Baku

Musayev, who holds a professional record of 22 wins and five losses, has built a reputation for his striking power and ability to finish fights, with the majority of his victories coming by knockout.

“Fighting in Baku is special for me,” Musayev said in a pre-fight press conference. “The energy of the crowd, my family and friends in the arena – it gives me extra motivation. I want to make my country proud and show the world what we have here in Azerbaijan.”

For Musayev, the opportunity to compete in front of a home audience is a rare privilege, and he is determined to make the most of it. The atmosphere in Baku Crystal Hall is expected to be electric, with local fans eager to support their countryman on the biggest stage in MMA.

Starting his professional career in 2013, Tofiq Musayev overcame limited training resources in Azerbaijan and fought his way through regional circuits in Russia and Asia before earning recognition in major promotions like RIZIN and Bellator. His victory in the RIZIN Lightweight Grand Prix and a lightning-fast knockout in Bellator have solidified his status as a dangerous and experienced lightweight.

Looking ahead, Musayev is focused on more than just a successful debut against Myktybek Orolbai. “My goal is to make a run for the UFC title,” he stated. “I know it’s not easy, but I believe in myself and my abilities. I have fought all over the world, and now it’s time to make my mark in the UFC. I want to be a champion.” Musayev’s confidence is matched by his willingness to take on tough challenges, and he sees his upcoming fight as the first step toward a title shot.

Musayev also took a moment to acknowledge his supporters. “I want to thank all the fans for their support. I will give everything I have in the cage. I promise an exciting fight. Stay with me, and together we will go far!”

