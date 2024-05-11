Paddy Pimblett agrees to fight top ten lightweight at UFC 304 in Manchester: ‘Send me the contract’

Paddy Pimblett has his sights set on a spot in the lightweight top ten.

After earning his seventh straight win with a victory over former interim champion Tony Ferguson in December, the Liverpudlian is primed for a return to the Octagon at UFC 304 when the promotion heads back to Manchester, England.

Though no official announcements have been made regarding Pimplett’s inclusion in the card or who he will face, all signs point toward a showdown with one of the hottest acts in the game today — Renato Moicano.

“I know Paddy Pimblett is saying my name a lot,” Moicano said on his podcast. “I’m going to make easy money off you in Manchester. If you want to see that fight, f*cking tag all the UFC, Dana White. Ask UFC for that fight because that’s going to happen” (h/t BloodyElbow).

It didn’t take long for ‘The Baddy’ to respond, telling the Brazilian to send over the contract and he’ll sign it in short order.

“Let’s do it then,” Pimblett replied on Instagram. “Send me the contract. I’ll sign it and have it back by tonight.”

Renato Moicano would be Paddy Pimblett’s toughest test to date

‘Money’ Moicano has won five of his last six fights inside the Octagon, his lone loss coming against former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos. Moicano decisioned Drew Dober in February before making a quick turnaround at UFC 300 to score a second-round ground-and-pound TKO against Jalin Turner.

As for Pimblett, ‘The Baddy’ is riding an unbeaten streak dating back to his days under the Cage Warriors banner. He has been taking baby steps up in competition with each outing, besting Jordan Leavitt, Jared Gordon, and Tony Ferguson in his last three bouts — though his decision win over Gordon came with a heaping dose of controversy.

A victory over Moicano would not only propel Pimblett into the lightweight division top ten rankings, but it would also silence a lot of his critics who insist that the UFC is protecting him.