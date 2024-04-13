Renato Moicano rallies to score ground TKO win over Jalin Turner in return – UFC 300 Highlights

Brazilian favorite, Renato Moicano was forced to rally into the second round of his UFC 300 preliminary card clash with Jalin Turner tonight in Las Vegas, eventually turning in a ground strikes TKO win over the lengthy striker.

Moicano, a fan-favorite lightweight contender, returned tonight on the preliminary card of UFC 300 in Nevada — and was immediately forced on the defensive inside the opening exchanges of the first frame.

Eating a pair of body kicks from Turner, Moicano was then dropped late in the first round by the former — eating a massive counter hook strike, before making his way back to his feet.

Taking down Turner in the second frame, Moicano worked his way to a postured position and mounted by the former — laying down a nasty elbow strikes and several more punches, forcing referee, Herb Dean to step in and call a halt to the action — turning in the second stoppage tonight at UFC 300.

