Renato Moicano grabs the attention of renowned psychologist and best-Selling author Jordan Peterson at UFC 300

Renato Moicano extended his streak to three in a row with a big win over Jalin Turner at UFC 300.

Moicano walked into his UFC 300 prelim bout as a moderate underdog, sitting at +200 against the heavily favored Turner. The oddsmakers were nearly proven right after Turner blasted Moicano with a nasty right hook that sent ‘Money’ crashing to the canvas. But instead of going in for the kill, Turner turned his back and walked away, believing Moicano was done.

Instead, referee Herb Dean allowed the fight to continue. Less than a round later, Moicano was victorious after taking Turner to the canvas and lighting him up with some fierce ground and pound.

Taking the microphone following his finish, Renato Moicano offered fans a word of advice on how to save their country from a looming economic crisis.

“I love private property, and let me tell you something,” Moicano said to the live crowd. “If you care about your f*cking country, read Ludwig Von Mises and the 6 lessons of the Austrian Economic School, motherf*ckers!”

For those unfamiliar, Ludwig von Mises was a prominent economist and one of the major figures in the Austrian School of Economics. You can learn more about that here.

Bit-Coin Rapid Fire podcast host John Vallis shared a clip of Moicano’s post-fight comment which then got the attention of Canadian psychologist and media commentator Jordan B. Peterson who remarked, “This is unspeakably great.”

This is unspeakably greathttps://t.co/H6LfmBNr6g — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 14, 2024

“What a world,” Peterson added. “The satirists are Christian; the left shills for Big Pharma; and the deadly boxers have become profound economic philosophers.”

Renato Moicano Responds to Jordan Peterson’s praise

Getting wind of Peterson’s comments, Moicano showed his appreciation for the kind words from such a well-respected educator, writing:

“I can not believe Jordan Peterson the man himself retweeted this!!! Thank you so much doctor Peterson,” Moicano wrote. He followed that up with another post adding,”What a fucking world.”

Moicano has seen his popularity rise over the last year after delivering a series of viral post-fight speeches. Following his win over Brad Riddell, Moicano called for more money. When he decisioned Drew Dober, he expressed his love for the United States and voiced his desire to become an American citizen.

Oh, and he also vowed to get his wife pregnant upon his return home.

Renato Moicano gives post-fight speech on:

– His 62yo father has a new baby.

– Going home to get his wife pregnant.

– Loves America, wants to become a citizen.

– Join SWAT to kill bad guys.

– Go to church, respect the law.

– Don't let America become a 3rd world nation.



*Language pic.twitter.com/rR9IAMlpbU — Jesse Regnart (@jesseregnart) February 4, 2024

What’s next for the rising lightweight star?