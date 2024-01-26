Tony Ferguson tore his MCL ahead of UFC 296 loss to Paddy Pimblett, undergoes surgery: ‘No despair, just repair’

Tony Ferguson blew out his MCL ahead of a UFC 296 return against Paddy Pimblett in December.

El Cucuy‘ is currently tied with Octagon legend BJ Penn for the longest losing streak in UFC history after suffering his seventh-straight loss at the promotion’s final pay-per-view of 2023. Determined to get back into the win column against the fast-rising Liverpudlian, Ferguson instead succumbed to a unanimous decision defeat following another lackluster performance.

And while Ferguson makes no excuses for once again coming up short, the former interim titleholder revealed on Instagram that he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn MCL that he sustained before his fight with Pimblett.

“Two weeks before Thanksgiving I f*cked my sh*t up during a practice sesh, MCL tear,” Ferguson wrote. “I kept it to myself and put it behind me ‘til after the fight. I trained like no one knew, sh*t hurt so good. Three weeks before fight time told a few of my crew. Nothing changed. “I recently took care of my leg (my MCL) and had surgery last Thursday, one week after my elbow/arm surgery (both arthroscopic). Thought I would get them both done and double-down. Got it over with so I can do what I do best. Beyond rage is an understatement. I feel no despair, just repair.”

Tony Ferguson has no intention of retiring

Ferguson, who is just a few weeks shy of turning 40, has been urged by practically everyone, including UFC CEO Dana White, to hang up his gloves. ‘El Cucuy’ has refused to do so, suggesting that he is “just barely hitting” his prime.

Despite his string of losses, Tony Ferguson is a future first-ballot UFC Hall of Famer, having at one time amassed a 12-fight win streak in one of the promotion’s most loaded divisions. He holds victories over notables, including Anthony Pettis, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, and Josh Thomson.