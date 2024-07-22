Laura Sanko busts her buttons calling fight ‘I literally broke the button on my pants’

UFC commentator Laura Sankos busted the buttons off her pants while calling fights at UFC Vegas 94.

Sanko was one of the three commentators, and during Hyder Amil’s 65-second knockout win over Jeong Yeong Lee, Sanko got so excited during the thrilling action that the button of her pants broke off. She showed the moment it happened in a funny Instagram video.

UFC Fight Night 45: Lemos vs. Jandiroba UFC APEX 94, Las Vegas 52, NV. Main Card .



JeongYeong Lee vs Hyder Amil (W) TKO HANDS RAISED with Daniel Cormier



“This fight was so exciting I broke my pants “ – Laura Sanko pic.twitter.com/AmKQIROuDc — Just zipped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbros) July 21, 2024

“Anyone else break their pants last night? That main card was CRAZY good!! @hurricane_415 is a gangster!,” Laura Sanko wrote on Instagram.

It was a good moment from Sanko who was joking about it throughout the night, as it was a great performance from Amil to remain undefeated and pull off the upset win.

Laura Sanko takes aim at Jamie Varner after controversial comments

Laura Sanko became the first female to call UFC fights in the modern era, and although many fans like her on the mic, former fighter Jamie Varner was not a fan of her.

Varner deleted the tweets, but in a pair of tweets, he criticized Sanko saying she sucks at commentary and is ruining fights as she doesn’t know what she is talking about. Varner also said a female UFC fighter who is knowledgeable should be the commentator and after those comments, Sanko took to social media to blast Varner.

@jamievarner you and I actually fought on the same card in 2011 for Titan FC. We warmed up next to each other in the basement of the Memorial Hall building in KCK. My best friend braided your hair because you couldn’t find anyone to do it. I remember thinking how cool it was at… — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) March 24, 2024

“@jamievarner you and I actually fought on the same card in 2011 for Titan FC. We warmed up next to each other in the basement of the Memorial Hall building in KCK. My best friend braided your hair because you couldn’t find anyone to do it. I remember thinking how cool it was at the time to be on a card with you.

“I had followed your career in the WEC and was a a little star struck to be honest. It’s ok that you don’t like my commentary, but respectfully, I’ve been a part of this game and training since 2006. I’m a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu and while I can’t compare my career to yours I have in fact fought. And if ufc had a 105 division I would have fought a lot longer,” Sanko wrote.

It was a good response from Sanko who continues to commentate Fight Night events and will continue to do so.