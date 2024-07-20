Photos – Leon Edwards shows off ripped physique ahead of UFC 304 title fight with Belal Muhammad

Just a week out from his next defense of the undisputed welterweight crown, Leon Edwards has shown off a ripped physique as he prepares for a rematch clash with Belal Muhammad in a return to Manchester.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, returns to action next weekend headlining a title fight doubleheader at UFC 304 in Manchester, searching for his third successful defense of the 170lbs title.

Last time out, the fan-favorite Birmingham technician made lightwork of former interim champion, Colby Covington in the pair’s title grudge fight last December, outworking the Clovis native over the course of five rounds in a one-sided decision shutout victory.

Our champs Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall are BACK! Manchester, are you ready? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZH7S8dm3Dp — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 20, 2024

Taking on the surging, Muhamamd in a main event fight at the UFC Apex facility back in 2020, Edwards forced a second round doctor’s stoppage after an inadvertent eye poke left the Illinois native unable to compete, resulting in an official ‘No Contest’ clash en route to his championship run.

Leon Edwards shows off shredded physique ahead of UFC 304 return

And ramping up training in recent weeks in preparation for his showdown against Muhammad at the Co-op Live arena in England, Edwards has shown off a ripped physique as he returns to his native UK in search of another victory on home soil.

Weighing up his immediate options off the back of next weekend’s title with Muhammad, Edwards – who has been the subject of much speculation regarding a title defense against pound-for-pound number one and lightweight best, Islam Makhachev, spoke of how soon a pairing could materialize.

“For sure, for sure,” Leon Edwards said of a title fight with Islam Makhachev. “I feel like we’ve both got work to do within our division… We’re both on similar paths so I can see that happening in the future. I would like to move up as well, and challenge for the middleweight belt.”

