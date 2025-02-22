ONE Championship CEO Reveals Which Fight He’s Most Excited For at Loaded ONE 172 Event in Japan

ByCraig Pekios
With ONE Championship’s latest event, ONE 171, officially in the books, the promotion’s marketing machine will officially turn to its highly-anticipated return to Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena, ONE 172 will be headlined by a long-awaited kickboxing clash between Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa.

Additionally, ONE fans will be treated to five massive title tilts at the mega-sized event, including an interim ONE featherweight kickboxing clash between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Japanese star Masaaki Noiri. Elsewhere, it’ll be a battle of new school vs. old school with Jonathan Di Bella meeting Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the interim ONE strawweight kickboxing crown.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson during Thursday’s live ONE 171 broadcast in Qatar, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that Di Bella vs. Sam-A is one of the fights he’s most looking forward to.

Of course, Sityodtong couldn’t walk away with mentioning the title unification clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and 20-year-old Algerian-Thai star Nabil Anane.

“I’m looking forward to Jonathan Di Bella versus Sam-A, you know,” Sityodtong said inside the Lusail Sports Arena. “Young rising star and world champion versus old legend and world champion. It’s going to be incredible. But also, Superlek versus Nabil. This is going to be a war for the ages for sure.”

Asked to pick a winner between Superlek and Anane, Sityodtong said:

“You know what, I can’t pick. Someone’s gonna get knocked out, that’s all I’d say. Someone’s getting knocked out.”

Anane earned the opportunity via a stunning first-round knockout against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 to win the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title. Now, he’ll try to exchange his interim belt for undisputed gold against one of the best P4P strikers on the planet.

ONE Championship’s Return to Japan will see a new flyweight MMA world Titleholder crowned

Rounding out the title fights at ONE 172 will be the return of former ONE flyweight MMA champion Adriano Moraes who has his sights set on reclaiming the recently vacated 26 pounds of gold. Standing in his way will be Yuya Wakamatsu, the No. 3 ranked contender in the division.

Wakamatsu is coming off a trio of victories over Xie Wei, Danny Kingad, and Gilbert Nakatani in his last three outings.

Which fight are you most looking forward to at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang?

