ByTimothy Wheaton
Takeru vs. Rodtang at Saitama Super Arena Has Been Announced for ONE 172

ONE Championship has officially announced ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, set to take place on March 23, 2025, at the iconic Saitama Super Arena. The long-awaited matchup Takeru vs. Rodtang is finally, the dream showdown has been booked.

Takeru vs. Rodtang

The main event will feature Japan’s top-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender Takeru Segawa taking on Thailand’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion and current top-ranked contender. This highly anticipated five-round super-fight pits two of the sport’s best strikers against each other. It is a matchup of world champions between Kickboxing and Muay Thai.

demetrious johnson rodtang

In the co-main event in addition to Takeru vs. Rodtang, Brazilian MMA legend Adriano Moraes, the former flyweight king, will rematch Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship. Moraes and Wakamatsu are ranked #1 and #2 in the division, making this a battle for supremacy.

Additional fights for ONE 172 will be announced in the coming weeks.

takeru

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

The Iron Man” Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a decorated Muay Thai star with an impressive career record of 270 wins. He is known for his aggressive style and durability. Most recently, he is coming off a dominant win in ONE Championship Muay Thai. He remains one of the most popular figures in combat sports.

Takeru Segawa

Takeru Segawa is a Japanese kickboxing phenom and the first three-weight K-1 champion. Renowned for his calculated aggression and technical versatility, Takeru recently joined ONE Championship and continues to showcase his elite striking skills. He is coming off of a knockout win in ONE. A superstar in Japan due to his collecting so many titles in K-1 and his rivalry against Tenshin Nasukawa.

