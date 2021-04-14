Adriano Moraes is down for a rematch with Demetrius Johnson, but it’s not the only fight that interests him.

The MMA world was shocked last week, as Moraes, the One Championship Featherweight Champion, finished Demetrius “Mighty Mouse” Johnson in the second round of their title fight. The first man to ever stop Johnson, Moraes believes that he has multiple options as far as his next opponent.

In an interview with LowKickMMA, Moraes talked about a rematch with Johnson and other fights that interest him.

“Right now I’m waiting for the answer from the company. We have some issues to resolve because it was my last fight for my contract. Let’s see what’s gonna happen,” Moraes shared. “Maybe you can do a rematch, Moraes versus Johnson 2. I’m also looking forward to a trilogy match with Kairat Ahkmetov.”

There’s no shortage of challenges for the champ, who understands the enormity of having new sets of eyes on him now that One Championship is on TNT. With his status currently in limbo with the organization, Moraes opened up about other matchups in the UFC and Bellator that he would find challenging.

“Figueiredo’s gonna be a good fight, you know, in the flyweight division. Aljamain Sterling, um, I would like to, to punch him in the face also. Um, I think those two guys gonna be good in their divisions. You have the Bellator champ Archuleta, the 135 champion, it’s gonna be good.”

When asked to elaborate on why he’d like to fight Sterling, Moraes made it clear that there are no personal issues between the two.

“No, I don’t have nothing against him, you know. I like, I think it would be a good match, you know. I like to challenge myself. I don’t, like, worry about what they think. But, um, I think it would be a good one. You know like, he has a good reach also he’s heavy for the Bantamweight division. He’s tough,he has many good wins against my teammates. I think it would be a good one.”

Who do you want to see Adriano Moraes fight next?