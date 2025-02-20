Roberto Soldic Leaves Guseyn Arslanaliev Stiff with First Round Knockout – ONE 171 Results

Roberto Soldic and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev were set to face off in a highly anticipated welterweight bout at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Lusail Sports Arena. The match was crucial for both fighters as they sought to rebound from recent setbacks in their careers.

Roberto Soldic vs. Guseyn Arslanaliev Results

Former KSW Champion ‘Robocop‘ Roberto Soldic was looking to secure his first victory in ONE Championship after a disappointing no-contest in his debut and a subsequent knockout loss.

Guseyn Arslanaliev, of Turkey, was known for his relentless finishing ability, Arslanaliev had won all of his MMA bouts in ONE Championship via stoppage.

The matchup promised to be an explosive encounter, with both fighters known for their aggressive styles. Soldic, in particular, was eager to showcase the skills that had made him a dominant force in European MMA before joining ONE Championship.

Arslanaliev attacked the openside with a series of head kicks and overhand punches to open the fight. The southpaw Soldic landed a rear-side cross that flatlined his opponent. Arslanaliev went stiff as Roberto Soldic won by first-round knockout at 1:55.