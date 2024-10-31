Oleksandr Usyk Combines Kickboxing, Judo, and Wrestling to Perfect His Boxing Mechanics

ByTimothy Wheaton
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk combines mixed martial arts into his boxing training. According to him, these techniques help him use the perfect style when it comes to earning titles in the ring.

Oleksandr Usyk

At a perfect 22-0 in professional boxing, Oleksandr Usyk knows his stuff. After earning a gold medal in the Olympics, ‘The Cat’ first gained international recognition by winning the undisputed cruiserweight championship in 2018, defeating several top contenders in the World Boxing Super Series. Usyk’s transition to heavyweight was marked by significant success. He captured the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles by defeating Anthony Joshua in September 2021, a victory he repeated in a rematch in August 2022. His most recent achievement came on May 18, 2024, when he secured a split-decision victory over Tyson Fury, making him the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Fury Usyk

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes moment with Mario Lopez, Oleksandr Usyk explained using mixed techniques to perfect his boxing game. He said:

“It’s good. Our wrestling, our jiu-jitsu, Judo, sambo. Good mechanic. Your right hips. It’s good punch. Turn it over. Because a lot of people have only hands. I’m playing Judo, Kickboxing.”

A heavyweight world champion boxer who is undefeated, plus has skills in jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, and sambo. That’s a recipe for a perfect fighter.

Oleksandr Usyk will look to defend his heavyweight titles against the former world champion Tyson Fury. The British-born Fury will be looking to avenge his prior loss and recollect his gold from the Ukranian boxer. Their rematch is booked for December 21, 2024, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

