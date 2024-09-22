Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Anthony Joshua’s shock KO loss to Daniel Dubois: ‘It was a surprise’

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion, Oleksandr Usyk has offered his instant reaction to last night’s stunning upset win for Daniel Dubois against former two-time foe, Anthony Joshua — claiming he was admittedly expecting his former nemesis to win the IBF title before his shocking knockout loss.

Usyk, a former undisputed heavyweight champion, is slated to rematch former WBC heavyweight titleholder, Tyson Fury later this year, having handed the British star his first-ever professional boxing match defeat earlier this year in a title unification bout in the Middle East.

And featuring front and center overnight at Wembley Stadium to take in the action between former opponents, Dubois, and Joshua, Ukrainian favorite Usyk admitted he was left in complete shock as the incumbent IBF titleholder managed to drop Joshua on five separate occasions, before scoring a staggering fifth round knockout win.

Oleksandr Usyk shocked by Anthony Joshua’s loss to Daniel Dubois

Offering his reaction to Watford veteran, Joshua’s stunning loss to Dubois in the capital, Usyk admitted — likely the majority of attendees, he was surprised by the result, claiming he was expecting his former two-fight enemy to defeat the champion.

“I thought Anthony Joshua should’ve won,” Oleksandr Usyk told Sky Sports Boxing. “[But], it’s boxing. I don’t know — for me, it was a surprise.”

Himself twice beating Joshua during their two-fight championship series, Usyk would land back-to-back decision wins over the former world heavyweight champion and rallied from an alleged groin strike against Dubois to successfully defend his crowns in an eventual ninth round knockout win over the Londoner.

Also in attendance last night was former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, who expressed his desire to see Joshua continue his fighting career again despite a fourth career loss, claiming the former champion is a “legend” of combat sports.

“Daniel Dubois had no pressure on his shoulders coming in here, very calm, very composed and it showed,” Conor McGregor said after the bout. “He came out to go after it from the first bell. (Anthony) Joshua was throwing the same shot over and over again.”

“AJ is number one, this is his eighth stadium [show] here, him, Eddie (Hearn) and Barry (Hearn) — he is a legend forever. “For sure there is, he stood his ground and smacked him back and then he went forward and got caught. It is only boxing. You get caught, you catch someone. Of course he can come back.”