Tyson Fury Promises to Go All-In Against Oleksandr Usyk: ‘Not Going for Points, I’m Gonna Knock Him Out’

Tyson Fury is taking a ‘no holds barred’ approach to his upcoming heavyweight boxing rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury and Usyk will clash in one of the biggest boxing fights of the year on December 21 in Riyadh. Usyk defeated Fury in their previous clash in May by split decision, retaining his heavyweight titles and winning the WBC belt.

After suffering his first professional loss, Fury is out for revenge against Usyk when they meet again in the ring. He’s also intending to leave it out of the judges’ hands and earn the rematch victory on his terms.

Fury is targeting his first boxing finish since knocking out Derek Chisora in Dec. 2022.

Tyson Fury embracing the challenger role for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

In a recent interview with Paul Dempsey, Fury shared his newly-found mindset for the Usyk rematch.

“I’m gonna go in there with destroy mode,” Fury declared. “Last time I went to box him, I was being cautious… Anybody can get caught as we have seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights. But this time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m gonna knock that motherfu**er out.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Fury details the chip on his shoulder as he prepares to rematch Usyk.

“For the first time in years, I’m going in there as a challenger, not a champion,” Fury explained. “And I believe that I’m better as a challenger, always, because I’ve got that goal of achieving something and it’s giving me a fire underneath.”

Fury isn’t a stranger to rematches inside the boxing ring. After a split draw against Deontay Wilder in 2018, he earned back-to-back TKO/KO victories to decide the trilogy.

Before the loss to Usyk, Fury defeated former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou in 2023. Fury’s defeat earlier this year snapped a 35-fight unbeaten streak in his professional boxing career.

Fury is out for blood against Usyk. While Fury is known as a defensive boxing genius, don’t be surprised if he takes an aggressive approach to his attempt at vengeance.